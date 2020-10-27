Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Here is how Pakistanis can make money from Futures contracts

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Trading in Futures of commodities, such as gold, silver, oil and foreign currency, is  risky and rewarding at the same time. A well-calculated bet can earn you quick bucks, but one bad move can cost you. In this video, Samaa Money sits with the MD of the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, Ejaz Ali Shah, to understand how this high-risk, high-reward investment mechanism works. How can someone open an account and trade in Futures contracts for international commodities.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. We do not necessarily endorse the guest’s point of view.

