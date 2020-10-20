Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Government schemes to help you buy a house

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
State Bank offers housing loans of up to Rs5m

As a part of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the government is facilitating the construction of low-cost houses. The State Bank is also ready to offer loans of up to Rs5 million at a 5% interest rate for people who don't own a house yet. State Bank’s Syed Samar Hasnain says people should opt for their own house as the instalments they would pay will just be like the rent they give. But in this case, they will eventually own a house. Meanwhile, the low-cost houses are expected to emerge in Karachi’s suburbs and Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Patron-in-Chief Mohsin Sheikhani says housing schemes will be constructed near the Northern Bypass.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme PM construction package
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
PIA flights to resume to England from October 30
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
All you need to know about Canada's Express Entry visa
All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
Dollar drops below Rs163 for first time in 20 weeks
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
A cool investment tip that can make you richer
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging 'own money'
Honda, Suzuki motorcycle sellers charging ‘own money’
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan records its highest-ever bike sale in first quarter
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 15-week low
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.