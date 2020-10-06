Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price moves up in Pakistan as Trump contract’s coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gold price moves up in Pakistan as Trump contract’s coronavirus

Gold’s per tola price moved up by Rs1,500 in two days to reach Rs113,300, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association on Tuesday. 

The price of gold has again showed an upward trend after it recently dropped to a two-month low.

Adnan Agar, the director of AA Commodities, says the factors that tend to swell the price of gold and other metals are still intact.

Agar added that the recent news of US President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus has also affected the price.

He said Trump’s term as president has proved to be good for the capital markets. The chance of him not getting re-elected negatively affects the market sentiments, which tends to increase the price of gold, he said.

Gold and other metal prices feed on uncertainty, since they are considered a safe haven for investment during uncertain times.   

The international price of gold appreciated to $1,917 per ounce by the time this story was filed. The price of gold started increasing internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 by August 6.

But recently, a fall in the price of gold was also seen. It fell to $1861 per ounce by September 25. But Agar thinks it fell because of consolidation or profit-booking. Whenever the price increases quickly, people start selling to book profits. This, in turn, brings the prices down.  

He said he doesn’t see the precious metal losing its appeal anytime soon.

“The price of gold must be closely followed for the next two or three months as it can be highly volatile,” he suggested.

The US may have one of its most controversial elections in November as Trump has suggested he won’t accept defeat.

Agar says the US election itself, and the possibility of a controversial one, adds to political uncertainty. It can cause the gold price to rise because of the safe haven appeal to investors. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gold price, gold price in pakistan, gold price in pakistan today, gold price, gold price forecast, gold price today, gold price in karachi, gold price in pakistan today per tola, gold price per tola in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
Pakistan rupee appreciates against US dollar to a 15-week high
Pakistan rupee appreciates against US dollar to a 15-week high
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Banks’ attitude needs to change: Naya Pakistan Housing Program chief
Banks’ attitude needs to change: Naya Pakistan Housing Program chief
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan's inflation increases to 9% in September
Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.