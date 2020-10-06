Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Photo: www.midmohondadealers.com

In an effort to bring car dealers into the tax net, the Federal Board of Revenue has imposed 17% sales tax on profit made by selling used or reconditioned vehicles.

The FBR has made it compulsory for car dealers to conduct their transactions through banking channels. They can’t demand sales tax from the buyer either.

Saeed Qureshi, who deals in used cars, says the new tax will burden people who are already struggling because of the lack of business over the last five months.

“It has never happened before,” he told SAMAA Money. “The 17% sales tax is very big.”

But another car dealer Gohar Aziz believes that the 17% sales tax won’t hinder their business activities.

“I am satisfied that all steps taken by the present government are for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The government has also fulfilled another FATF requirement by making the use of banking channels mandatory for such transactions.

MOST READ
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
Pakistan rupee appreciates against US dollar to a 15-week high
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Banks’ attitude needs to change: Naya Pakistan Housing Program chief
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan’s inflation increases to 9% in September
