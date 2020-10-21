FATF review: Will Pakistan get blacklisted?

The Financial Action Task Force had placed Pakistan on its grey list in June 2018 on failure to comply with anti-money laundering laws. The global watchdog for money laundering and financing of terrorism is meeting again starting today (Wednesday) in Paris for three days to review Islamabad’s progress on curbing the flow of illicit money.

It will decide whether to place Pakistan on the black list or not. Being blacklisted may mean global sanctions. This is a trending topic in Pakistan and made headlines in the Indian media as well. Watch this video to find out which outcome is most likely.

