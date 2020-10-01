Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September

Cement companies in Pakistan will be selling the biggest quantity of cement during September this year at an estimated figure of five million tons.

The previous high the industry recorded was in October 2019 when the cement companies sold 4.98 million tons, according to Topline Securities research analyst Shankar Talreja.

“Demand is primarily led by the private sector and resumption in real estate activities after announcement of the construction sector package (given by the government),” Talreja said. “Start of work on different dams has also added to the growth in cement sales.”

The cement sales in September are expected to increase by 17% as compared to last year’s September sales and 42% as compared to last month August’s figures.

“Last month, cement sales remained low due to lesser working days, which was because of religious holidays and heavy rainfalls in almost all parts of the country,” Talreja said.

The export of cement is also expected to reach a ten-year high in September at one million tons – 39% higher as compared to the sales in September 2019 and 53% higher than exports recorded last August.

Among companies, Lucky Cement is expected to record dispatches of 0.93 million tons. Maple Leaf is expected to record 0.421 million tons and DG Khan 0.68 million tons.

Talreja said that the high cement sales may continue as banks have been directed by the State Bank of Pakistan to increase their construction sector loans to 5% of their total loan book by December 2021.