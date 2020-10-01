Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September

Photo: AFP

Cement companies in Pakistan will be selling the biggest quantity of cement during September this year at an estimated figure of five million tons.

The previous high the industry recorded was in October 2019 when the cement companies sold 4.98 million tons, according to Topline Securities research analyst Shankar Talreja.

“Demand is primarily led by the private sector and resumption in real estate activities after announcement of the construction sector package (given by the government),” Talreja said. “Start of work on different dams has also added to the growth in cement sales.”

The cement sales in September are expected to increase by 17% as compared to last year’s September sales and 42% as compared to last month August’s figures.

“Last month, cement sales remained low due to lesser working days, which was because of religious holidays and heavy rainfalls in almost all parts of the country,” Talreja said.

The export of cement is also expected to reach a ten-year high in September at one million tons – 39% higher as compared to the sales in September 2019 and 53% higher than exports recorded last August.

Among companies, Lucky Cement is expected to record dispatches of 0.93 million tons. Maple Leaf is expected to record 0.421 million tons and DG Khan 0.68 million tons.

Talreja said that the high cement sales may continue as banks have been directed by the State Bank of Pakistan to increase their construction sector loans to 5% of their total loan book by December 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cement Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
cement price in Pakistan, cement price in pakistan today, cement rate today, cement bag price in Pakistan, cement sales Pakistan, cement sales growth 5 in august, cement sales in july 2020
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan's renewable power projects
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan’s renewable power projects
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.