All you need to know about Canada’s Express Entry visa

Watch SAMAA Money editor Farooq Baloch answer the most frequently asked questions about Canada’s Express Entry visa programme. The purpose of this video is to provide a quick guide for those interested in moving to Canada through the skilled migration programme or student visa and help them understand why they should or should not apply. This video has been recorded in response to the queries we received after our first video on this topic, which you can find here ( https://www.samaa.tv/money/2020/10/canada-wants-1-million-immigrants/ ).