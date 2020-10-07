Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of them?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Canadian government is accepting an average 350,000 permanent residence applications every year till 2022. Which applications are high up on the express entry list, what is an ideal candidate for Canada’s skilled migration programme, which professions are in high demand and how much does it cost to get Canadian citizenship are some of the most frequently asked questions this video attempts to answer.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. We don’t necessarily endorse the guest’s point of view.

Canadaimmigration2020 Canadian citizenship ExpressEntry
 
HOME  
 
 
