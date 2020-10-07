Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of them?

The Canadian government is accepting an average 350,000 permanent residence applications every year till 2022. Which applications are high up on the express entry list, what is an ideal candidate for Canada’s skilled migration programme, which professions are in high demand and how much does it cost to get Canadian citizenship are some of the most frequently asked questions this video attempts to answer.

