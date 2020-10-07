Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Agha Steel IPO oversubscribed by 1.63 times

Photo: AFP

The book-building phase of the Initial Public Offer of Agha Steel Industries concluded on Wednesday with investors oversubscribing it by 1.63 times.

The company is in the process of listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange through an IPO. It is looking to raise Rs3.6 billion at a floor price of Rs30 per share with a fresh issue of 120 million shares. The purpose of the issue is to partially fund the company’s expansion.

The steel industry in Pakistan has a huge potential, Hussain Agha, the company’s CEO, had told Samaa Money.

“The steel industry is in the infancy stage in Pakistan,” he said. “We are now on the verge of urbanization. Massive development is just around the corner.”

But according to AKD Research, the company’s upcoming glittering stock may not be having the shine it appears to have at the moment.

“Our discussion with various industry players shows a consensus on the view that the electrode and cost of keeping inventory partially offset the lower energy consumption gains,” the AKD Research report said. “The use of low-grade scrap compromises the quality of the final product.”

The strike price clocked in at Rs32 per share, higher than the floor price of Rs30, according to a press statement issued by the company on Wednesday.

This means Agha Steel is going to raise Rs3.8 billion in total, making it the largest IPO in the steel sector and the second-largest IPO in the private sector.

Brokers and investment advisory firms had issued almost unanimous calls to ‘subscribe,’ which resulted in investor demand amounting to Rs4.4 billion against the IPO’s book-building size of Rs2.7 billion.

The general public will subscribe to the remaining 30 million shares (25% of the total offer size) on October 14-15 at the strike price of Rs32.

The company will use IPO proceeds to finance the expansion of its re-rolling capacity from 250,000 metric tons to 650,000 MT. It will increase the reinforcing bar production capacity by 160 per cent.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan steel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
stocks, Pakistan Stock Exchange, IPO, Agha Steel
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
Dollar falls to three-and-a-half month low against Pakistan rupee
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Dec 8
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of...
Video: Canada wants 1 million immigrants, are you one of them?
Pakistan rupee appreciates against US dollar to a 15-week high
Pakistan rupee appreciates against US dollar to a 15-week high
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
FBR imposes 17% tax on profit made on used cars
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September
Pakistan cement companies to record highest-ever sales in September
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine
Agha Steel IPO: Should you buy the company’s stock?
Agha Steel IPO: Should you buy the company’s stock?
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan
Banks’ attitude needs to change: Naya Pakistan Housing Program chief
Banks’ attitude needs to change: Naya Pakistan Housing Program chief
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.