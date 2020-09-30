Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Yamaha has increased the prices of its motorbikes by Rs6,000 each. Its top-of-the-line bike, YBRG, now costs Rs184,000.

The revised prices will take effect from October 1.

Some other manufacturers including Super Power, Hi-Speed and Unique have also increased their bike prices by Rs1,000.

The increase in dollar’s worth and imported parts are the reason behind hike in bike prices, according to the manufacturers.

Pak Suzuki had increased its bike prices from September 1. Its top-of-the-line Suzuki Gixxer150 got expensive by Rs20,000 and it is now selling for Rs599,000.

Pakistan reportedly sold over 300,000 bikes in July as the industry reopened after several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the highest-ever number of bikes sold in a month in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Yamaha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Yamaha YBR 125, Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan, Pakistan, Yamaha, bike prices, motorcycles
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Pakistan's biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?
Pakistan’s biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan's renewable power projects
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan’s renewable power projects
State Bank focusing on women could boost Pakistan's economy
State Bank focusing on women could boost Pakistan’s economy
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
KSE-100 nosedives nearly 1,000 points after Shehbaz Sharif arrest
KSE-100 nosedives nearly 1,000 points after Shehbaz Sharif arrest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.