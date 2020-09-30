Yamaha bike prices up by Rs6,000 in Pakistan

Yamaha has increased the prices of its motorbikes by Rs6,000 each. Its top-of-the-line bike, YBRG, now costs Rs184,000.

The revised prices will take effect from October 1.

Some other manufacturers including Super Power, Hi-Speed and Unique have also increased their bike prices by Rs1,000.

The increase in dollar’s worth and imported parts are the reason behind hike in bike prices, according to the manufacturers.

Pak Suzuki had increased its bike prices from September 1. Its top-of-the-line Suzuki Gixxer150 got expensive by Rs20,000 and it is now selling for Rs599,000.

Pakistan reportedly sold over 300,000 bikes in July as the industry reopened after several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the highest-ever number of bikes sold in a month in the country.