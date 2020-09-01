Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki has increased its bike prices. Its top-of-the-line Suzuki Gixxer150 will now be selling for Rs599,000 after a price increase of Rs20,000.

The price of Suzuki’s most selling bike has increased by Rs5,000. It will now sell for Rs190,000. GS150 SE and GR150 prices have also increased by Rs5,000.

Meanwhile, GD110S will now be bought at Rs178,000 after a price hike of Rs3,000.

Suzuki last raised its bike prices two months back on July 1.

Last month, Pak Suzuki sales declined 40% in July as compared to the same period last year, despite the Indus Motor Company (Toyota) and Honda Atlas reporting 68% and 46% growth, respectively.

The overall sales of the industry dropped 8% to 11,501 units during the month, according to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

The auto industry struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. However, car sales showed an increasing trend with 36% growth on a month-on-month basis as the government eased lockdown restrictions. Car assemblers are now ramping up production levels to meet demand. It is evident from one to three months of delivery time from the date of booking.

All the three main car assemblers in Pakistan have reported an increase in sales on a month-on-month basis.