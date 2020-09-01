Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki has increased its bike prices. Its top-of-the-line Suzuki Gixxer150 will now be selling for Rs599,000 after a price increase of Rs20,000.

The price of Suzuki’s most selling bike has increased by Rs5,000. It will now sell for Rs190,000. GS150 SE and GR150 prices have also increased by Rs5,000.

Meanwhile, GD110S will now be bought at Rs178,000 after a price hike of Rs3,000.

Suzuki last raised its bike prices two months back on July 1.

Last month, Pak Suzuki sales declined 40% in July as compared to the same period last year, despite the Indus Motor Company (Toyota) and Honda Atlas reporting 68% and 46% growth, respectively.

The overall sales of the industry dropped 8% to 11,501 units during the month, according to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

The auto industry struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. However, car sales showed an increasing trend with 36% growth on a month-on-month basis as the government eased lockdown restrictions. Car assemblers are now ramping up production levels to meet demand. It is evident from one to three months of delivery time from the date of booking.

All the three main car assemblers in Pakistan have reported an increase in sales on a month-on-month basis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
suzuki
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Suzuki bike, Suzuki bike price in Pakistan, Suzuki bike 150, Suzuki bikes Pakistan, Suzuki bike 110, Suzuki bike price, Suzuki bike instalment plan, Suzuki 150 price in Pakistan, Suzuki bikes price list 2020, Suzuki showroom
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Here's why you aren't getting signals on your mobile phone
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Pakistan's debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
GIDC case: Pakistan's manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
GIDC case: Pakistan’s manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.