Sindh’s gas shortfall to double this winter

The gas situation is getting worse in Sindh as the shortfall increased to 150 million cubic feet from 120 million cubic feet and could double this winter.

The gas fields of Sanjhoro and Zargun are closed due to annual maintenance and the amount of gas extracted from other fields is lower than usual.

The SSGC spokesperson has denied any load management, which means no gas load shedding will take place in any area, however, he confirmed that the company has received complaints of low gas pressure. He has also said that gas production is continuously declining.

This shortfall is also causing an increase in prolonged power outages as the SSGC provides gas to K-Electric to generate electricity. The company asked KE and other stakeholders to whom they provide gas to find alternative sources because the shortfall would be doubled in the winter to 250 to 300 million cubic feet.

Areas such as Lyari, Lines Area, Malir, Korangi, and New Karachi are facing power outage of approximately 10 hours.