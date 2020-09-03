SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator

Type your salary figure (in numbers) into the calculator and it will tell you how much tax your employer will deduct from your salary.

This calculator is only for salaried people. It is in Pakistani Rupees.

You can use the Samaa Money tax calculator to gauge how much tax can be deducted from your paycheque each month this fiscal year. All you need to do is enter the numbers for your basic monthly salary, for example, 35,000. (You do not need to type in Rs.)

You should leave out any allowances that are not part of your taxable income. Ask your Finance or Accounts department to help with that.

Income tax rates

The PTI government has not changed income tax rates for this fiscal year. 2020-2021. This means that your income or salary will be taxed on the 2019 rates.

The income tax rates are mention in the budget, announced on June 12, 2020. As there was no change, the old 2019 slabs will apply. This situation could change if the government came up with a supplementary or mini-budget and decided to change these slabs in the next few months or s

How the SAMAA Money tax calculator works

The calculator uses a formula based on the Federal Board of Revenue’s income tax slabs.

You can find them on page 191 of the Finance Act 2019. These slabs have been designed as progressive tax rates. This means that the more you earn, the higher the rate. It gets progressively bigger.

To see all the slabs please visit:

http://download1.fbr.gov.pk/Docs/2019731173630487FinanceAct,2019.pdf

Lowest tax payers

People whose income is Rs600,000 per year (Rs50,000 per month) or less have been put in the lowest bracket with zero tax. If you are one of those people, your employer cannot deduct any tax from your paycheque.

Highest tax payers

Those people whose earn Rs1.2 million a year have to pay 5% tax on the amount that exceeds Rs600,000 and this keeps increasing as income rises.

There are 12 income brackets with Rs75 million per year or more being the highest bracket that is taxed 35%.

Disclaimers:

We respect your privacy. We do not save or collect any data on our servers from this calculator.

SAMAA Money does not take responsibility for the content of external websites. Please note, this tool is provided here for journalistic purposes only, to help people gain more understanding or awareness of how much tax they may need to pay. This tool should not be used in isolation when filing tax returns.

The materials contained in this website are protected by applicable copyright and trademark law.

*Samaa Money is currently working on making the calculator available on mobile phones.