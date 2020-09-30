Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Karachi Saddar market updates innovations in AC, fridge, washing machine

Photo: SAMAA Digital

This is the latest update from Karachi’s Electronics Market in Saddar where international home appliance manufacturing companies are launching new products and local companies are focusing on improving the quality of their existing ranges.

Fridges

International brands such as Dawlance and Haier are working on inverter technology by introducing European compressors which allow the appliance to run on 135 volts. They are doing this because Pakistani consumers need fridges that will not get burnt during low voltage fluctuations and can even work on UPS during load shedding or power outages. They have also introduced built-in stabilizers so that the fridges are not damaged from voltage fluctuations.

The prices of these fridge range from Rs65,000 to Rs72,000 and the manufacturers claim they help save up to Rs4,500 per year in electricity bills. They offer 10-year warranties.

“Many manufacturing companies tell their customers that they will only be able to claim the warranty if they buy the appliance from an official dealer,” said dealer Muhammad Shahid. “But even if they receive a claim from a customer who bought from a non-dealer, the company has to provide service because it doesn’t want to damage its brand name.”

He was of the opinion that such companies should ideally send their agents to their dealers to make sure their product is not sold to other traders. This practice leaves the consumer vulnerable to buying a tampered product. Some reputed international brands make the effort to ensure that

compromised products are not sold in the market with non-dealers. 

Tip: If you wish to buy from an official dealer, just go to the company’s website where they are listed. Many shops may put the company logo on their shop front signs but this does not mean they are an official dealer. You can always ask for a certificate.

Air Conditioners

Companies that make air conditioners are also working on low-electricity consumption products with fresh technology. They have launched an AC which works on direct current or DC electricity so that it can run on low voltages. Its price range is around Rs70,000.

ac-washing-machine-saddar-electronics-market

According to traders, customers prefer ACs by companies that provide good after-sales service.

Washing machines

Companies are introducing new designs with glass lids and scratch proof body to increase resistance. They have also added features such as shower rinse and wide impellers to help remove stain efficiently by allowing detergent to mix better.  

ac-washing-machine-saddar-electronics-market

Price range of semi-automatic washing machines with the same features is around Rs23,000.

Microwaves

Fridges-ac-washing-machine-saddar-electronics-market

International companies have launched built-in wifi microwave ovens through which they can be controlled from anywhere. A mobile phone app will control the oven, making it a smart microwave oven. Now dinner could be kept in the oven before leaving the house and while returning home the oven could be commanded through the app to start defrosting so that dinner is ready when reached home. It is priced at Rs15,800.  Traders said that there was no innovation being reported from local manufacturers such as PEL, Toyo, and Super Asia as they are more focused on maintaining their quality, according to traders.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi saddar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saddar, Electronic Market, Saddar Market, Saddar bazaar, Regal chowk, Saddar Electronics Market
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price falls by Rs19,500 in seven weeks
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Gold price in Pakistan takes another dip to two-month low
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Is Kia thinking of launching a subcompact SUV in Pakistan?
Pakistan's biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?
Pakistan’s biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan's renewable power projects
World Bank approves $450 million for Pakistan’s renewable power projects
State Bank focusing on women could boost Pakistan's economy
State Bank focusing on women could boost Pakistan’s economy
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
Pakistan gold price rebounds to Rs112,100 per tola
KSE-100 nosedives nearly 1,000 points after Shehbaz Sharif arrest
KSE-100 nosedives nearly 1,000 points after Shehbaz Sharif arrest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.