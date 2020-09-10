Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
PM Khan to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account today

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Description: Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch Roshan Digital Account, a special bank account for overseas Pakistanis, on Thursday. This digital account will enable them to avail the different payment services in Pakistan. These include, but are not limited to, funds transfer, bill payments, investment in stock, money, and property markets. In this interview, Arshad Mehmood Bhatti, the director of the State Bank’s exchange policy department, explains the main features of this digital account.

