HOME > Money

PIA reduces domestic fares again

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines has reduced its domestic flights fares once again.

It has introduced a new package between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 20 kilogrammes of luggage. In it, the fare for a one-way ticket is Rs7,400 and Rs13,500 for a return ticket.

For 35kg of luggage, the fare for one-way is now Rs8,400 and Rs15,000 for two-way.

Two weeks ago, PIA had reduced fares for domestic flights operating from Islamabad to Karachi and Lahore, and Lahore to Karachi.

Abdullah Hafeez, the airline’s spokesperson, had confirmed that passengers heading from Karachi to Islamabad without baggage will be charged Rs7,860 one-way. But, they’ll have to pay Rs8,574 if they bring bags.

PIA schedules four flights to and from Islamabad and two to and from Lahore every day. The new fares have been applied with immediate effect.

The airline has been reducing fares for many domestic flights since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan. The spokesperson had explained to SAMAA TV that the move is likely to encourage more people to travel.

In June, PIA was charging over Rs12,000 on all domestic flights, but the fares have gone down gradually.

