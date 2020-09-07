Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Money

Pakistan’s ‘Wall Street’ still flooded with rainwater

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Economist says II Chundrigar Road should be a priority

Pakistan’s financial capital is still flooded with last week’s rain water, which has now been mixed with sewerage water.

Economist Khurram Schehzad says Pakistan’s Wall Street (II Chundrigar Road and its adjoining streets) has immense significance. It is home to the $50 billion Pakistan Stock Exchange and the head offices of the country’s top four banks, which have assets worth $100 billion.

He said the road is an important link for trade connectivity because of its proximity to the port. Schehzad wants II Chundrigar Road to be a special district because of its importance to the economy.
