Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Pakistan’s biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Karachi’s Agha Steel Industries plans to raise up to Rs5 billion from the stock market to finance its expansion. The money will be used to more than double its production of steel rebars to meet growing demand fueled by China-backed mega projects and the prime minister’s construction package. The company is bullish on its growth prospects but risks remain. In this interview with Hussain Agha, the Agha Steels CEO responds to questions about the company’s plans, the steel sector’s outlook and risks that may slow down growth.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Agha Steel Hussain Agha ipo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Agha steel CEO interview, CEO at Agha Steel, Mr. Hussain Agha, Agha Steel, Hussain Agha, steel industries, CEO interviews, Agha steel industries CEO , Agha steel CEO
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan
Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan
Karachi’s Saddar, Jodia Bazaar pay more tax than Lahore, Islamabad...
Karachi’s Saddar, Jodia Bazaar pay more tax than Lahore, Islamabad markets
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM's entire cabinet
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM’s entire cabinet
Pakistanis can also invest foreign assets in Naya Pakistan Certificates
Pakistanis can also invest foreign assets in Naya Pakistan Certificates
Coronavirus recovery helps Pakistan eat into India, Bangladesh, China's exports
Coronavirus recovery helps Pakistan eat into India, Bangladesh, China’s exports
Here's how much profit you get from Naya Pakistan Certificates
Here’s how much profit you get from Naya Pakistan Certificates
Pakistan's dollar inflows higher than outflows for second consecutive month
Pakistan’s dollar inflows higher than outflows for second consecutive month
Pakistan interest rate expected to remain unchanged
Pakistan interest rate expected to remain unchanged
‘After Ertugrul's success, Turkey should buy more Pakistani goods’
‘After Ertugrul’s success, Turkey should buy more Pakistani goods’
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
Ex-FBR head Shabbar Zaidi proposes autonomous tax authority
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.