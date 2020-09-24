Pakistan’s biggest steel IPO in five years: should you buy?

Karachi’s Agha Steel Industries plans to raise up to Rs5 billion from the stock market to finance its expansion. The money will be used to more than double its production of steel rebars to meet growing demand fueled by China-backed mega projects and the prime minister’s construction package. The company is bullish on its growth prospects but risks remain. In this interview with Hussain Agha, the Agha Steels CEO responds to questions about the company’s plans, the steel sector’s outlook and risks that may slow down growth.