Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistanis can also invest foreign assets in Naya Pakistan Certificates

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Pakistanis can also invest foreign assets in Naya Pakistan Certificates

Photo: AFP

Pakistani residents who have assets abroad can now repatriate their wealth by investing in Naya Pakistan Certificates, just like overseas Pakistanis.

The State Bank of Pakistan spokesperson said that during the previous amnesty schemes, which asked Pakistanis to declare their assets both local and abroad, many people declared their foreign assets with the FBR. They have now been given the option to repatriate their assets with an ‘enticing’ option to invest in the ‘lucrative’ Naya Pakistan Certificate in dollars.

They can do so by opening a foreign currency Roshan Digital Account, which was originally offered to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. Through this account, they will be able to invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates, the government’s newly-launched foreign currency-denominated debt securities.

Interested investors with declared assets abroad can purchase Naya Pakistan Certificates from any branch of one of the eight participating banks in Pakistan–Bank Alfalah, Faysal Bank, Habib Bank, MCB, Meezan, Samba, Standard Chartered, and UBL.

The Naya Pakistan Certificates were initially only offered to overseas Pakistanis but have now been extended to resident Pakistanis who have declared their assets abroad.

These certificates are available for five periods—three months, six months, one year, three years, and five years. The three-month short-term certificates will give a profit of 5.5% in dollars. The profit rate for six months is 6% while the one-year certificate will offer a profit of 6.5%. The profit rate for three years is 6.75% and for five years the rate is 7%.

The tax deduction for this scheme is 10% (of the profit) and the minimum amount one can invest is $5,000. For certificates with a maturity of one year or less, the profit (along with original investment) will be paid when the period ends. In the case of the three and five-year maturity, the profit will be paid twice a year.

The certificates are also available for overseas Pakistanis in rupees as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naya Pakistan Certificates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
FBR fines 56 unregistered shopping malls, outlets in Karachi
FBR fines 56 unregistered shopping malls, outlets in Karachi
Govt launches Naya Pakistan certificates for overseas Pakistanis
Govt launches Naya Pakistan certificates for overseas Pakistanis
Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan
Karachi’s Saddar – the highest tax-paying market in Pakistan
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM's entire cabinet
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid more tax than PM’s entire cabinet
Coronavirus recovery helps Pakistan eat into India, Bangladesh, China's exports
Coronavirus recovery helps Pakistan eat into India, Bangladesh, China’s exports
Should you buy or sell gold?
Should you buy or sell gold?
Here's how much profit you get from Naya Pakistan Certificates
Here’s how much profit you get from Naya Pakistan Certificates
Government decides not to increase petrol prices in September
Government decides not to increase petrol prices in September
Overseas Pakistanis sent 24% less money back in August
Overseas Pakistanis sent 24% less money back in August
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.