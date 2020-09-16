Government decides not to increase petrol prices in September

The federal government has decided not to increase the prices of petrol and diesel till September 30.

The government decides whether to change or maintain the prices of petroleum products twice a month.

In August, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prepared two separate proposals to increase prices by Rs3.5 to Rs9 per litre. Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the proposal.

The first proposal has been prepared in the light of prices of petroleum products in the global market, OGRA sources said. According to this proposal, the price of petrol would go up by Rs3.5 and high-speed diesel by Rs3.75 per litre.

The second proposal was made keeping the petroleum levy on petrol and diesel at Rs30. Under this proposal, petrol prices would be increased by Rs8 while high-speed diesel would go up by Rs9 per litre.

Prime Minister Khan said people in the country, including Karachi, are in trouble due to the recent rains. He added that it is not right during these difficult times to put more burden on the people.