Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, the dollars the country has in its account, increased by $71.9 million to $12.712 billion–a six-month high last week.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shares data of the country’s foreign exchange reserves with a lag of one week every Thursday. The newest data the SBP shared shows the foreign exchange reserves Pakistan held on August 28.

The last time Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held with the SBP crossed this level was during the week ended on March 6 with $12.79 billion.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.843 billion. Apart from the reserves held by the SBP, foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $7.13 billion.