Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, the dollars the country has in its account, increased by $71.9 million to $12.712 billion–a six-month high last week.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shares data of the country’s foreign exchange reserves with a lag of one week every Thursday. The newest data the SBP shared shows the foreign exchange reserves Pakistan held on August 28.   

The last time Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held with the SBP crossed this level was during the week ended on March 6 with $12.79 billion.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.843 billion. Apart from the reserves held by the SBP, foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $7.13 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


Developed By Faizan Ahmed Abbasi for SAMAA Digital

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's why you aren't getting signals on your mobile phone
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
Pakistan's debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.