Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million

Pak Suzuki has increased its top-of-the-line Vitara SUV price by Rs1 million and it will now be selling at Rs6.55 million.

The price of Suzuki’s new Jimny has been jacked up by Rs0.5 million and the jeep style car will now be selling at Rs4.49 million.

Both the Vitara and Jimny are not assembled in Pakistan and Pak Suzuki imports these two cars to sell in Pakistan markets.

The company has also increased the prices of its Cultus cars. The Cultus AGS price has crossed the Rs2 million mark after its price increased by Rs45,000. It will now be selling at Rs2.03 million.

Meanwhile, the price of the Cultus’ lower variants VXR and VXL prices have been jacked up by Rs35,000 each and the new prices of the two cars are Rs1.78 million and Rs1.9 million respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
suzuki
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
PIA reduces domestic fares again
PIA reduces domestic fares again
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.