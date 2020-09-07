Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million

Pak Suzuki has increased its top-of-the-line Vitara SUV price by Rs1 million and it will now be selling at Rs6.55 million.

The price of Suzuki’s new Jimny has been jacked up by Rs0.5 million and the jeep style car will now be selling at Rs4.49 million.

Both the Vitara and Jimny are not assembled in Pakistan and Pak Suzuki imports these two cars to sell in Pakistan markets.

The company has also increased the prices of its Cultus cars. The Cultus AGS price has crossed the Rs2 million mark after its price increased by Rs45,000. It will now be selling at Rs2.03 million.

Meanwhile, the price of the Cultus’ lower variants VXR and VXL prices have been jacked up by Rs35,000 each and the new prices of the two cars are Rs1.78 million and Rs1.9 million respectively.