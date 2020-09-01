Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
National savings increase profit rates on most of their schemes

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The government has increased the profit rates on its National Saving Scheme after slashing it three times previously, bringing the profit rates of its savings accounts slightly up by 24 basis points to 8.04%. In June, it fell by 200 basis points.

The profit rates are experiencing a recovery after rate cuts in January, April, and June. NSS is the largest investment and financial institution in Pakistan and these rate lifts would benefit the common investors of the scheme.

According to the current rates, if you buy an income certificate of Rs100,000 you will make a profit of Rs8,040 per year. However, Pensioners Benefits Account and Behbood Savings certificates are offering the same return of 10.32% as they were left unchanged.

The monetary rate of the State Bank is 7% after a 625bps cut between March to August. The profit rate of special savings accounts has been increased by 90bps to now give a profit of 7.77% and the defense certificates profit rate has gone up by 5bps to give a profit of 8.49%. 

The low-interest rates with an increase in the profit rate of the Savings Account will attract more investors towards the NSS, providing the government with the funds they need to cover their budgetary deficit.

With more than seven million investors, National Savings is the most active financial institution in Pakistan with over Rs3.4 trillion deposits. People can invest in its products through its 376 branches across Pakistan.

MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
GIDC case: Pakistan’s manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
