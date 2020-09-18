Here’s how much profit you get from Naya Pakistan Certificates

The government of Pakistan has launched Naya Pakistan Certificates investment schemes for overseas Pakistanis. Non-resident Pakistanis who open Roshan Digital Accounts, a special account for expats, can invest in this scheme, which offers a much higher profit rate compared to what banks are paying in Pakistan as well as America. Watch this video to learn about the main features of this scheme and how much profit you can make from it.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.