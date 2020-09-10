Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price in Pakistan bounces Rs1,900 after declining trend

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Gold price in Pakistan bounces Rs1,900 after declining trend

The price of gold in Pakistan jumped on Thursday by Rs1,900 and the new per tola price is now Rs115,000, according to the gold rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association. 

The gold price has shown a gradual declining trend since it touched a new high in the first week of August, when it touched Rs132,000 per tola. It reduced to a seven-week low to Rs113,100 by Wednesday only to take a significant bounce on Thursday.    

Gold’s price in Pakistan is guided by the metal’s international price, which also touched a new high at $2,063 for every ounce of gold during the same period when it reached its high in Pakistan. The international price of gold, which is quoted for an ounce of gold, stood at $1,963 on Thursday when this story was filed.

The price keeps fluctuating during the day as markets of different countries open separately at their respective timings. The international market incorporates every major country’s market opening time.     

Commodities expert Adnan Agar, who is the director of AA Commodities, says the environment is still favourable for gold since there’s little improvement on the coronavirus front across the world. Low interest rates and stimulus packages around the world have also been favouring gold and other metals, such as silver.

He said that gold’s international price has been showing a resistance at the $1,900-mark and chances are it will continue to fluctuate in the vicinity. He said that the $1,900-mark has a psychological significance as investors think of the gold bullions’ per ounce worth over it.

The US elections in November have also been adding to the uncertainty that feeds gold prices to soar, he said.  Gold and other metal prices like silver have been rising since coronavirus started to spread in countries like the USA. Uncertain times such as wars and natural catastrophes and, recently, the coronavirus pandemic, entice investors to invest in ‘safe haven’ investment places such as gold.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
PIA reduces domestic fares again
PIA reduces domestic fares again
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over 'suspicious' documents
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over ‘suspicious’ documents
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
Gold dips Rs1,500 in Pakistan
Gold dips Rs1,500 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.