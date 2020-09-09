Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price falls to Rs113,100 per tola

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Gold price falls to Rs113,100 per tola

The price of gold has shown a declining trend for the fourth consecutive day as the metal’s per tola price has dropped by Rs2,800 since last Friday, when it was being sold for Rs115,900.

On Wednesday, the per tola price of gold fell by Rs400 to reach Rs113,100, according to the gold rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA).

The gold price has been showing a gradual declining trend since it touched a new high in the first week of August, when it touched Rs132,000 per tola.

The gold price in Pakistan is guided by the metal’s international price, which also touched a new high at $2,063 for every ounce of gold during the same period. The international price of gold, which is quoted for an ounce of gold, on Wednesday stood at $1,935 when this story was filed.

Gold price keeps fluctuating during the day as markets of different countries open separately on their respective timings. The international market incorporates every major country’s market opening time.    

Commodities expert Adnan Agar, who is the director of AA Commodities, says the environment was still favourable for gold since there’s little improvement on the coronavirus front in the world. Meanwhile, low-interest rates and stimulus packages around the world have also been favouring gold and other metal such as silver prices.

He further said that gold’s international price has been showing resistance at the $1,900-mark and chances are it would continue to fluctuate. He said that the $1,900-mark has psychological significance as investors at the moment think gold bullions per ounce worth over it.

He, however, said that if the price dips below $1,800-mark, in that case, it will be difficult for the metal to recover its lost value.    He further said that upcoming US elections in November have also been adding up to the uncertainty that feeds gold prices to soar.

Gold and other metal prices like silver have been rising since coronavirus started to spread countries like the USA. Uncertain times such as wars and natural catastrophes and recently coronavirus pandemic entice investors to invest in ‘safe haven’ investment places such as gold.

Gold and silver are considered safe investments in times of crisis as they are considered to be easily cashed across the globe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
PIA reduces domestic fares again
PIA reduces domestic fares again
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over 'suspicious' documents
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over ‘suspicious’ documents
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.