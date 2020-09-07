Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola

The price of gold per tola in Pakistan has dropped by Rs17,000 since August 8, when the yellow metal’s price reached an all-time high of Rs132,000.

According to the gold rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, the per tola price fell by Rs600 on Monday to reach Rs115,000.

Gold reached a record high of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan last month on August 8. Its price has since fluctuated and dropped by Rs176,000 in the last 30 days.

In the international market, which uses ounce as a metric for gold, prices reached a record high of $2,063 per ounce on August 6. The change in its international price brings about a corresponding change in the Pakistani market.

But it showed a declining trend and reached $1,870 per ounce before bouncing back to fluctuate between $1,930 and $1,980. The international price of an ounce of gold stood at $1,931 when this story was filed.

Gold prices have fluctuated significantly after Russia announced it had prepared the COVID-19 vaccine. The yellow metal is considered a safe investment during uncertain times. The announcement of the vaccine was supposed to reduce the uncertainty prevailing globally.

Russia didn’t, however, share details with the rest of the world. There are concerns regarding clinical trials of the vaccine and its results.

The US-China trade tensions and the US elections by the end of this year have also been adding to this uncertainty. These events have led to fluctuation in the price of gold.