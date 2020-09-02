Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks

Gold’s per tola price fell on Wednesday by Rs2,500, marking a total decline of Rs16,800 in less than a month.

According to the gold rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold prices per tola fell by Rs2,500 to reach Rs115,200.

Gold reached a record high of Rs132,000 per tola in Pakistan last month on August 8. Its price has since fluctuated and dropped by Rs16,800.

In the international market, which uses ounce as a metric for gold, prices reached a record high of $2,063 per ounce on August 6. The change in its international price brings about a corresponding change in the Pakistani market.

But it showed a declining trend and reached $1,870 per ounce before bouncing back to fluctuate in between $1,940 and $1,980. The international price of an ounce of gold stood at $1,966 when this story was filed.

Gold prices have fluctuated significantly after Russia announced it had prepared the COVID-19 vaccine. The yellow metal is considered a safe investment during uncertain times. The announcement of the vaccine was supposed to reduce the uncertainty prevailing globally.

Russia didn’t share details with the rest of the world. There are concerns regarding clinical trials of the vaccine and its results.

The US-China trade tensions and the US elections by the end of this year have also been adding to this uncertainty. These bits of information have led to fluctuation in the price of gold.

