Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold dips Rs1,500 in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Gold dips Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Photo: AFP FILE

The price of gold dropped Rs1,500 in Pakistan to reach Rs113,500 per tola Tuesday, according to the rates compiled by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association.

The precious metal has seen a gradually declining trend since it touched Rs132,000 per tola in the first week of August.

Its price in Pakistan is guided by the price in international market. The price of gold dropped by $11 to $1,916 an ounce in the international market on Tuesday.

Adnan Agar, an expert on commodities, says the environment is still favourable for gold since there’s little improvement on the coronavirus front in the world. Low interest rates and stimulus packages around world have also been favouring the gold prices.

Its international price has been showing resistance at $1,900-mark and chances are it would continue to fluctuate in the vicinity. However, Agar believes that if the price dips below the $1,800-mark, then it would be difficult for the metal to recover its lost value.     

The US elections scheduled for November have also been adding up to the uncertainty that sends the gold prices up, he says.

The prices of gold and other precious metals have been rising since the coronavirus started spreading in countries like the US. Uncertain times such as wars and natural catastrophes entice investors to invest in ‘safe havens’ such as gold.

Gold and silver are considered safe investments in times of crisis as they are easily cashed around the globe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold gold prices Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
Suzuki raises bike prices by up to Rs20,000 in Pakistan
PIA reduces domestic fares again
PIA reduces domestic fares again
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over 'suspicious' documents
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over ‘suspicious’ documents
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.