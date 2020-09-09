Filing tax returns becomes easier with FBR’s Tax Asaan app

The Federal Board of Revenue has activated its Tax Asaan application that makes it easier for you to file wealth statement.

People can now file their tax returns using smartphones, FBR spokesperson Nadeem Rizvi said at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The process has been made easier for all income earners, Rizvi said. The facility will also be provided to small business owners, he said.

The development comes as part of FBR’s measures to bring more and more people into the tax net.

Most people file their returns online, according to the FBR spokesperson. Only 3% of them manually file their wealth statements.

The FBR spokesperson further said the last date to file tax returns is September 30. The decision to extend it would be made later, he said.