Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Filing tax returns becomes easier with FBR’s Tax Asaan app

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Filing tax returns becomes easier with FBR’s Tax Asaan app

Photo: Samaa Digital

The Federal Board of Revenue has activated its Tax Asaan application that makes it easier for you to file wealth statement.

People can now file their tax returns using smartphones, FBR spokesperson Nadeem Rizvi said at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The process has been made easier for all income earners, Rizvi said. The facility will also be provided to small business owners, he said.

The development comes as part of FBR’s measures to bring more and more people into the tax net.

Most people file their returns online, according to the FBR spokesperson. Only 3% of them manually file their wealth statements.

The FBR spokesperson further said the last date to file tax returns is September 30. The decision to extend it would be made later, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Pakistan tax returns
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
SAMAA Money’s free online tax calculator
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
Pak Suzuki car prices soar by up to Rs1 million
PIA reduces domestic fares again
PIA reduces domestic fares again
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Pakistan gold price falls by Rs16,800 in three weeks
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Rising exports help Pakistan stock market hit a seven-month high
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves jump to six-month high
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over 'suspicious' documents
FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over ‘suspicious’ documents
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
Gold price in Pakistan falls to Rs115,000 per tola
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
Pakistan’s long-term power capacity plan expensive and unsustainable: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.