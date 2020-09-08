FBR impounds 19 luxury vehicles over ‘suspicious’ documents

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s Benami Zone, which investigates anonymous accounts and unregistered wealth, has impounded 19 luxury cars, including BMWs and Mercedes Benz.

The FBR has been investigating Benami accounts but now it has also seized 19 expensive vehicles, whose documents don’t reveal proper ownership.

The board’s investigation revealed that the vehicles were registered in the name of other persons who were working for the real owners of the vehicles.

The confiscated luxury cars include two BMWs and as many Mercedes Benz. The board said that the total cost of the cars is between Rs120 to Rs150 million.

The FBR has given real owners of the luxury vehicles to contact it within seven days, otherwise it will take action against them.