The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sent notices to 56 unregistered shopping malls and outlets in Karachi.

Karachi’s retailers were told to register their Point of Sales with the FBR.

A fine of Rs1 million has imposed on them too. According to the FBR order, the large retailers will be stopped from doing business if they don’t pay the fine.

According to the FBR, the last date for registration of malls and outlets was August 31, 2020.