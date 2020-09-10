Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Cyberattack on K-Electric: is your data at risk?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An international group, identified as Netwalker, waged a ransomware attack on Pakistan’s largest private sector power distribution company. The cyber attack on K-Electric took place on Monday. The attackers claimed to have encrypted (locked) KE critical data. They have demanded a ransom of $3.8 million in seven days to unlock it or the amount will be doubled. KE confirmed the cyberattack but denied receiving any demand for ransom. It insists that no customer data was stolen in the attack. The company said it has resorted to ring-fencing by isolating billing and other services. But Information Security Expert Rafay Baloch says BleepingComputer, which published the KE ransomware attack report, is a credible website and KE has to be transparent about the nature of the attack. Baloch told Samaa Money the group had a history of leaking stolen data online in case ransom was not paid and that is precisely what puts the KE customer data at risk. Watch the interview to find out more.

cyberattack K-Electric netwalker Pakistan ransomeware attack
 
RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

