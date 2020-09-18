Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
Coronavirus recovery helps Pakistan eat into India, Bangladesh, China’s exports

Posted: Sep 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Faisalabad's exporters benefit the most but seek govt support

As Pakistan recovers faster from the coronavirus than its neighbours, the export orders of India, Bangladesh, and China are diverging towards Pakistan.

Faisalabad exporters benefited the most as they got 15% more orders than last year. The textile and garment industry witnessed the most increase in exports. Industrialists want to take advantage of this opportunity yet face barriers from doing so and want the government to introduce new policies to help them.

To know more watch this video.
