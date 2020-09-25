Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely

Posted: Sep 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Careem Pakistan employees can now work from home indefinitely

Photo: FILE

Careem Pakistan announced Itself on as a remote-first company on Thursday. This means Careem employees in 36 offices across the country now have the freedom to work from home. 

But it does not mean Careem offices will be left vacant. The company will modify its office space so employees can visit once a week for collaboration work.

According to the company, permanent remote working will  increase productivity and reduce its cost as many working from home during the coronavirus lockdown reported high productivity and better coordination with the global team. 

Careem claims it’s real-estate cost will fall as they will redesign their office for team-related work only and not use it daily. 

Careem Co-founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha said that as a digital business with operations in more than 100 cities, the company always invested in tools and mindsets to effectively collaborate with remote colleagues when the pandemic hit. 

“Our movements were restricted. We were able to seamlessly adapt while continuing to support our customers and partners. As work from home continued, our colleagues started reporting higher productivity and found they valued the flexibility,” he said. 

Careem employees will also be allowed to work for 60 days outside of their hiring country. 

The company calls itself a super app for the people of Middle East. It was launched in July, 2012 and operates in over 100 cities across 14 countries. Careem became a part of Uber in January, 2020 when Uber bought Careem for $3.1 billion.

