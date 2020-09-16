Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Should you buy or sell gold?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

The price of gold has kept investors hooked since March as it appreciated over 40%. But after touching a record high of $2,075 per ounce in early August, the price has been volatile, fluctuating between $1,900 and $2,000. To understand what is going to happen to gold prices in the near future, we have interviewed one of Pakistan’s most sought-after experts on gold, Ahsan Mehanti, who is CEO and MD of Arif Habib Commodities, a well-known name in the country’s brokerage community. In this video, Mehanti gives an analysis of the recent trend in gold prices and shares his forecast about the precious metal’s price.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold gold price PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Proton to launch X70 SUV crossover in Pakistan this year
Proton to launch X70 SUV crossover in Pakistan this year
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FBR fines 56 unregistered shopping malls, outlets in Karachi
FBR fines 56 unregistered shopping malls, outlets in Karachi
Govt launches Naya Pakistan certificates for overseas Pakistanis
Govt launches Naya Pakistan certificates for overseas Pakistanis
Cyberattack on K-Electric: is your data at risk?
Cyberattack on K-Electric: is your data at risk?
Gold price in Pakistan bounces Rs1,900 after declining trend
Gold price in Pakistan bounces Rs1,900 after declining trend
All you need to know about the Roshan Digital Account
All you need to know about the Roshan Digital Account
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves climb to $12.8b
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves climb to $12.8b
New investors help Pakistan stock market hit 34-week high
New investors help Pakistan stock market hit 34-week high
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.