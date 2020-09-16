Should you buy or sell gold?

The price of gold has kept investors hooked since March as it appreciated over 40%. But after touching a record high of $2,075 per ounce in early August, the price has been volatile, fluctuating between $1,900 and $2,000. To understand what is going to happen to gold prices in the near future, we have interviewed one of Pakistan’s most sought-after experts on gold, Ahsan Mehanti, who is CEO and MD of Arif Habib Commodities, a well-known name in the country’s brokerage community. In this video, Mehanti gives an analysis of the recent trend in gold prices and shares his forecast about the precious metal’s price.