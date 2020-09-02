Bolton Market flooding damaged inventory worth millions: traders

Stagnant water keeps customers away

Five days have passed since last week's torrential rain, but shopkeepers at Iqbal Market, a smaller market within Bolton Market, are still feeling the pinch.

They say the streets are flooded, which is keeping the customers away from the market.

One of the traders says there are 400 to 500 shops in the market where some two to three feet of water is still waiting to be drained.

They lamented the flooding has damaged inventory worth millions of rupees already.

Another shop owner says no one from the government has visited this area and they are helping each other out as they already know no one will come to their aid.

Shop owners of this

wholesale market warned they would go on protest if the government

didn't drain out the water.