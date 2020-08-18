Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
State Bank increases loan limit to Rs5m for women entrepreneurs

Posted: Aug 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
State Bank increases loan limit to Rs5m for women entrepreneurs

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2019, Photo: AFP

Women entrepreneurs can now borrow Rs5 million loans as the State Bank has increased the loan limit by 233% for them.

The central bank has increased the financing limit under its Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for women entrepreneurs. The previous limit under this scheme was Rs1.5 million. The SBP said it has taken this decision to encourage the participation of women in the economy.

The decision was taken in response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, which found the previous limit to be insufficient to cover the financing needs of women entrepreneurs, the SBP said. 

In August 2017, the bank had introduced the scheme to promote financial inclusion and access to finance for women entrepreneurs in the country.

Subsequently, the scope of the scheme was enhanced to cover the whole of Pakistan.

Under this scheme, the SBP provides refinance to participating financial institutions at 0% on their financing to women entrepreneurs at a maximum final rate of 5%.

The SBP will give 60% risk coverage to the participating institutions.

The bank expects that the enhancement in financing limits will increase the financial inclusion of women that will lead to more women setting up new businesses or expanding the scope of their existing businesses.

