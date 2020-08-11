Silver shines more than gold during COVID-19

If someone invested Rs100,000 in silver on March 19 this year, they must have more than doubled the return on their investment by now as the metal’s price has increased 133% since then.

The price per ounce of silver stood at $12 on March 18. It was when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading globally. Since then, it has moved above $28 – showing a hike of 133%.

Investors put their money in precious metals to hedge against uncertain times like wars and calamities and the one created by the coronavirus pandemic.

By the same time silver prices fell to $12 and started to increase, an ounce of gold was selling at $1,471. Gold prices have now increased to $1,993.

Gold has increased by 35% during the same time silver has recorded a 133% hike. It means whoever had invested Rs100,000 in silver would have earned Rs133,000, apart from the initial investment. If someone had invested in gold, they would have earned Rs35,000.

According to the chief operating officer, Adnan Agar, of a brokerage house registered with Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, investors buy silver to hedge against uncertain times. But unlike gold, silver also has an industrial use.

It is used in mobiles, cameras and mirrors. Gold is bought by countries in high volumes to keep their respective currency stable, which experts believe is one of the reasons for the yellow metal’s price hike.

Agar said those who have invested in silver or gold wouldn’t have kept the commodity for too long since most investors must already have booked a profit by selling when silver prices increased by $5 and gold by $50.

In Pakistan, people can invest in silver and gold futures through PMEX. It roughly works like the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Stocks of different companies are traded at PSX while at PMEX commodity futures are traded like gold, silver, crude oil and agricultural products etc.