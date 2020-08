Milk sellers in Quetta may soon be increasing milk prices by Rs15 per litre.

Milk sellers in Quetta have decided to further increase the price of milk, and some of the shopkeepers selling milk in the have already increased price and people said that bought milk for Rs125 per litre. Some are awaiting the new rate list of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the price of yogurt has also gone up by Rs10 per kilogramme following the rise in milk prices.