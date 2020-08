This is the highest in the last 17 years

The Pakistan Stock Exchange, just like the rest of the world, took a big dip in March to reach 27,000 points from over 41,000 points in February as the country went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the PSX started to move up and gained over 5,000 points in the month of July alone — a 17-year high for a single month.