Saturday, August 1, 2020  | 10 Zilhaj, 1441
PIA to operate Paris to Pakistan flights from August 15

Posted: Aug 1, 2020
Posted: Aug 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA announced on Friday that it will be operating flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15 to provide facilities to its passengers and bring them to the country.

The flight from Paris to Islamabad will be operated on August 15, whereas passengers from Islamabad will depart for Paris on August 16. Another flight from Paris to Islamabad will leave on August 29 and the flight from Islamabad to Paris will depart on August 30.

PIA will bring back passengers to their country from Paris on special chartered flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed chartered flights from Paris to land in Islamabad. The CAA’s director of air transport has officially issued the permit for it.

MOST READ
Car damages from Karachi rains can cost you around Rs80,000
Banks refuse to share account holder details with FBR
Fact-check: ‘Islamic’ mattress real but company says viral ad fake
Honda City to get Rs70,000 more expensive
K-Electric offers 7% profit on Islamic bonds
Gold costs $1,937/ounce for the first time in history
Flour and cement prices rise in Karachi
Six FBR employees sacked over corruption, misconduct charges
Pakistan receives $505m from the World Bank
