PIA to operate Paris to Pakistan flights from August 15

PIA announced on Friday that it will be operating flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15 to provide facilities to its passengers and bring them to the country.

The flight from Paris to Islamabad will be operated on August 15, whereas passengers from Islamabad will depart for Paris on August 16. Another flight from Paris to Islamabad will leave on August 29 and the flight from Islamabad to Paris will depart on August 30.

PIA will bring back passengers to their country from Paris on special chartered flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed chartered flights from Paris to land in Islamabad. The CAA’s director of air transport has officially issued the permit for it.