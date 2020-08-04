Pakistan’s trade loss dropped by 15% in July

Pakistan saved $266 million as its trade loss shrank by 15% for the month of July compared to the same month last year, according to PM’s aide on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

However, this isn’t enough to change our import-to-export ratio. The country still spends $1.8 for every dollar it earns.

In July 2020, Pakistan exported goods worth $2 billion compared to imports of $3.5 billion, leaving it with a trade deficit of $1.5 billion.

A trade deficit means we are paying more on goods and services we are getting from the world than what we are earning from selling our products to them. The latest data shows a drop of 4% in imports and an increase in exports by 5.8% for July, compared to the same month last year.

“This is a great achievement considering that for the last four months, since March 2020, we witnessed a decline in exports,” Dawood said on Twitter. “In spite of the fact that we still have Covid related smart lockdowns, our export-led ‘Make in Pakistan’ is moving forward.”

The balance of trade is a significant part of our current account. A large trade deficit tends to expand the current account deficit, which is an important gauge to measure an economy’s health.

Pakistan was able to reduce its current account deficit by 78% in the fiscal year ending June 2020.

Reducing the current account deficit was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s biggest challenge since it came into power in August 2018. Within its first six months, the country saw the dollar reserves falling to Rs6 billion, barely enough to pay for two months of imports. With fewer dollars to import and pay back foreign loans, Pakistan nearly defaulted in 2019. Depleting dollar reserves eventually devalue the local currency, as evident from the dollar’s appreciation against the rupee last year.

To tackle this challenge, PM Imran Khan’s government signed a $6 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF programme opened more doors for Pakistan as the World Bank, ADB and AIIB also pledged support to the country.

Going to the IMF helped us avert a default but came with painful economic reforms. The government had to choke the (import-led) economic growth.

To reduce the current account deficit, the PTI government tried to reduce imports, using measures such as higher duties on a range of items. The dollar reserves were doubled from their lowest point in 2018 to 12 billion in 2019-20. The dollar account turned into a surplus in October last year but slipped back into the deficit. It turned into a surplus again in May 2020.

We are in this situation because we import more and export less. By contrast, countries that have export-oriented local industries are better off. On one side, they earn dollars and shore up their foreign exchange reserves to a comfortable level, while on the other they create enough jobs to keep the unemployment rate under control.