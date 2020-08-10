Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistanis can now borrow more as SBP increases loan limit by Rs2m

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistanis can now borrow more as SBP increases loan limit by Rs2m

Photo: File

The State Bank of Pakistan announced on Monday that it has increased the limits for housing finance and micro enterprise loans to Rs3 million from the existing limit of Rs1 million if money is borrowed from microfinance banks.

Housing finance refers to the finance to meet the various needs related to housing, such as purchase of land, acquisition of a flat, construction or extension of a house.

Similarly, the maximum size of general loans has also been increased from Rs150,000 to Rs350,000. 

Annual income eligibility for general loans and housing loans has been increased to Rs1.2 million and Rs1.5 million respectively.

The limit to lend against gold collateral has been enhanced to meet borrowers’ immediate domestic or emergency needs.

“The decision to increase the limit of housing finance loans has been made in view of the fact that the existing loan limit was insufficient to promote low cost housing finance through MFBs,” a press release read.

The limits for lending to micro enterprises has been enhanced considering the large unmet demand from Micro and Small Enterprise.

“These initiatives would further support the micro borrowers and enterprises and an early revival of economic activities in the current challenging times,” the press release said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
state bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
What was Pakistan's dollar rate when you were born?
What was Pakistan’s dollar rate when you were born?
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Gold hits a record high, what's next?
Gold hits a record high, what’s next?
Pakistan to auction off 27 properties of different government departments
Pakistan to auction off 27 properties of different government departments
Online qurbani didn’t quite cut it this Eid
Online qurbani didn’t quite cut it this Eid
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
Pakistan stock market hits 21-week high
Pakistan stock market hits 21-week high
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.