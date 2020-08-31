Pakistani oil refineries express concerns over Euro-5 fuel pricing

Oil refineries have expressed reservations over the price formula for Euro-5 fuel and want to meet the government to discuss the issue.

PARCO, Byco, NRL, PRL and Attock Refinery wrote a letter to the government’s Petroleum Division to express their concerns over steps taken by the government in its drive to upgrade Pakistan’s fuel consumption to Euro-5 standard.

A letter from the five oil refineries to the Petroleum Division said they had not been consulted on determining the value and pricing of Euro-5 standard fuel.

“There are serious flaws in the guidelines regarding Euro-5 fuel,” the refineries said. They added that the government did not give the refineries enough time to move from Euro-2 to Euro-5 standard.

The letter added that the government should not impose unilateral fines on oil refineries under the existing pricing system. They said consultations should be held on the new pricing system before the Euro-5 standard is adopted.

The letter also called for a meeting of the Ministry of Petroleum, Refineries, Oil Companies and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The government has been trying to upgrade Pakistan’s fuel to the lower emission producing Euro-5 standard to lower air pollution.

The government has asked oil marketing companies such as PSO, Shell and Hascol to import only Euro-5 standard petrol from September 1 and diesel from January 1.