Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for the month of September as Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority seeking an increase in them.

The regulator had presented two proposals regarding petroleum prices. The first proposal was prepared keeping international prices in view. According to this proposal, the price of petrol was to go up by Rs3.5 and that of high-speed diesel by Rs3.75 per liter.

The second proposal was made in the light of keeping the levy on petrol and diesel at Rs30. Under this proposal, the petrol price would be increased by Rs8 while high-speed diesel would go up by Rs9 per litre.

But the prime minister rejected the summary, saying that people had already been troubled by the coronavirus pandemic and heavy rains in the country.

PM Khan said OGRA’s recommendations could not be approved under the current situation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
petrol price in Pakistan, Pakistan, petrol, petroleum prices, petrol price in Pakistan today
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Here's why you aren't getting signals on your mobile phone
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Pakistan's debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
Petrol price likely to go up by Rs3.5-8 in Pakistan
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
GIDC case: Pakistan's manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
GIDC case: Pakistan’s manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
Pakistan's dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Pakistan’s dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.