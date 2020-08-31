Pakistan petrol prices to remain unchanged for September

The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for the month of September as Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority seeking an increase in them.

The regulator had presented two proposals regarding petroleum prices. The first proposal was prepared keeping international prices in view. According to this proposal, the price of petrol was to go up by Rs3.5 and that of high-speed diesel by Rs3.75 per liter.

The second proposal was made in the light of keeping the levy on petrol and diesel at Rs30. Under this proposal, the petrol price would be increased by Rs8 while high-speed diesel would go up by Rs9 per litre.

But the prime minister rejected the summary, saying that people had already been troubled by the coronavirus pandemic and heavy rains in the country.

PM Khan said OGRA’s recommendations could not be approved under the current situation.