Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry fulfilled his promise on Wednesday when he tweeted about attending the signing ceremony between Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited and Skywell Automobile, China to introduce an electric vehicle value chain in Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. “Our transport and energy sector relies a lot on fossil fuel which has caused pollution in many major cities but we can limit this pollution through electric cars,” said Mandviwalla.

“China is ready to cooperate for partnership with the private sector and, now we need car and bus manufacturers to step up for this initiative and try to produce electric cars themselves,” he said.

“Investment in Pakistan’s private sector is being promoted everywhere and foreign investors are given concessions to invest. Through CPEC, China helped set up energy plants which helped solve the energy crisis and now these eco-friendly cars would bring more prosperity to Pakistan,” said the ambassador.

“In winter it is difficult to travel on the roads of Lahore because of air pollution. Electric cars would lower the pollution levels. Pakistan would be the first Asian country to launch electric buses and in the future, we might also introduce self-driving cars. In the next 15 days, we will introduce e-policy for four wheelers,” said Chaudhry.

Many automobile companies around the world are investing in electric vehicles as it is a great way to fight climate change and, it also benefits non-oil producing countries like Pakistan to save on their imports. The government has been actively working on introducing electric vehicles since their tenure, such as signing an MoU with a commuting service company, Airlift, last year to introduce electric-powered buses.