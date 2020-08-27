Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year

Photo: Fawad Chaudhry/Twitter

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry fulfilled his promise on Wednesday when he tweeted about attending the signing ceremony between Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited and Skywell Automobile, China to introduce an electric vehicle value chain in Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Senate Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. “Our transport and energy sector relies a lot on fossil fuel which has caused pollution in many major cities but we can limit this pollution through electric cars,” said Mandviwalla.

“China is ready to cooperate for partnership with the private sector and, now we need car and bus manufacturers to step up for this initiative and try to produce electric cars themselves,” he said.

“Investment in Pakistan’s private sector is being promoted everywhere and foreign investors are given concessions to invest. Through CPEC, China helped set up energy plants which helped solve the energy crisis and now these eco-friendly cars would bring more prosperity to Pakistan,” said the ambassador.

“In winter it is difficult to travel on the roads of Lahore because of air pollution. Electric cars would lower the pollution levels. Pakistan would be the first Asian country to launch electric buses and in the future, we might also introduce self-driving cars. In the next 15 days, we will introduce e-policy for four wheelers,” said Chaudhry. 

Many automobile companies around the world are investing in electric vehicles as it is a great way to fight climate change and, it also benefits non-oil producing countries like Pakistan to save on their imports. The government has been actively working on introducing electric vehicles since their tenure, such as signing an MoU with a commuting service company, Airlift, last year to introduce electric-powered buses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Electric buses
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan to introduce electric-powered buses this year, electric bus, electric vehicles,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks
Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
Pakistan’s dollar account reaches five-month high
Pakistan’s dollar account reaches five-month high
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
Pakistan's dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Pakistan’s dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Despite coronavirus, Pakistan's foreign investment has increased by 88%
Despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s foreign investment has increased by 88%
Pakistan gears up to adopt lower emission producing fuel
Pakistan gears up to adopt lower emission producing fuel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.