Pakistan's dollar account reaches five-month high

Pakistan’s dollar account reaches five-month high

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, the dollars the country has in its account, increased by $139.1 million to $12.608 billion–a five-month highlast week.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shares data of foreign exchange reserves with a lag of one week every Thursday.    

The last time Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held with the SBP crossed this level was during the week ended on March 13 with $12.679 billion.

The increase is mainly attributed to $249.4 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). During the week, the SBP also made government external debt repayments of $151 million.

Commercial banks held $7.047 billion during the week and the total foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.655 billion.

