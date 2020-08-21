Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Roshan Digital Accounts project, which will allow overseas Pakistanis to make direct banking payments and invest in Pakistan.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari, the Roshan Digital Accounts project for overseas Pakistanis will be launched on September 4. PM Khan will inaugurate it.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct banking payments and will also be eligible to invest in the stock exchange.

Bukhari said that according to the vision of the prime minister, they want to make the overseas community an important stakeholder in the development of the country and the facility of digital banking was a long-standing demand.

Overseas Pakistanis Pakistan Stock Exchange
 
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks, roshan digital accounts, imran khan
 
