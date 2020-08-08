Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Money

NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification that the electricity price per unit has been increased by Rs2.06 to adjust for an increase in fuel prices.

According to the notification, the price increase was made from November 2019 to June 2020. The increase in the price of electricity is expected to impose a burden of more than Rs20 billion on consumers, who will have to pay their August and September bills.

NEPRA has stated that electricity prices have been increased for five months while it has been reduced for three months.

In August, consumers will be charged an additional Rs1.16 per unit while in September, consumers will pay an additional Rs0.90 per unit.

